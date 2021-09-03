The Google Pixel 6 series looks set for release very soon. Let’s just hope that the new Pro version will have been worth the wait.

It was the beginning of August when, all of a sudden, Google announced its newest phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, by way of a Twitter thread. Since January 20, I’ve not been used to seeing momentous announcements being made on the microblogging site, and it caught most of the tech world completely by surprise. The teaser certainly whetted our appetite, and according to the latest rumours the phones will be served up on September 13.

It’s the very first time that Google will offer a Pro version of its smartphone, and this could be a hot opportunity to assert itself at the summit of Android smartphones.

Google has a natural advantage in the field at least when it comes to software. As it develops the widely-used Android operating system, the brand can guarantee long-term software support in a market where that’s otherwise in frustratingly short supply, at least by comparison to Apple’s standards. On top of that, the cameras on Pixel phones have been class-leading from their debut, delivering appealing images under a variety of testing conditions.

So given these recommending factors, why have Pixels still failed to truly catch on with the public?

One reason could simply be that they were relatively late to the party, with the first device having launched in 2016. It takes time to build a reputation and garner trust among customers, especially for a relatively large purchase such as a new phone.

However, another reason could be the line-up’s lack of a true heavyweight in the same class as, say, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Pixel devices have typically been brilliant for their price, the brand never seems to have pulled out all the stops for a statement piece that could really claim to be the best that money can buy.

For a start, a top of the line processor would be in order; the (potentially) good news on this front is that Google has developed its own-brand Tensor chipset specifically for this phone. Additionally, the new device will rock three cameras, giving it a shot of extra photographic versatility over its dual-sensor predecessor.

Could this finally be the device that puts Google on a level pegging with Samsung in the fight for the best Android flagship? Fortunately, it seems we won’t have much longer to wait for our answer.