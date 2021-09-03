Windows 11 has got a launch date, and we won’t have long to wait

The latest Microsoft operating system is on its way, as we finally get an official date for the software launch of Windows 11.

It’s official: Windows 11 will arrive on 5 October 2021.

The latest operating system has been available to those on the Windows Insider programme, but its wide launch will start from early October, albeit on a gradual rollout so you may not be able to download it immediately upon release.

From that date, you can purchase new systems with the software pre-installed, including new laptops such as the Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre x360 14, and Surface Laptop 4.

While most of the pre-announced features will be up and running on Windows 11, such as the redesigned task bar and widgets, sadly one neat feature will not be included at launch, and that’s support for Android apps. However, customers on the Windows Insider programme will get to try out this feature in the coming months.