You can now play Pokémon Red via this Twitter profile picture

If you’re looking for your next Pokémon fix, head over to Twitter where you can play the first iteration of the game on a profile picture.

Pokémon Red and Blue were defining games of many a late-90s childhood; who could forget making that fateful choice between Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur? But while back then you could only play it on your Game Boy, now you can play it via Twitter thanks to Constantin Liétard’s ingenious invention.

You can now play Pokemon Red in my avatar! 🥳



Comment one of those buttons on this tweet:

Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, Select pic.twitter.com/9RV383BGjW — Constantin Liétard (@screenshakes) January 8, 2021

To play, simply comment on the embedded tweet above with one of the options from the Game Boy’s control panel: Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start Select. Every 15 seconds, the most popular option according to the comments will then be inputted into the game, so it’s a community experience, for better or worse. At least we can now technically go back to the gym under lockdown, even if it is only the ones at Cerulean City or Cinnabar Island.

However, in devastating news that shakes my faith in Twitter community and put this creative crowd-sourcing idea on a par with the notorious Stanford Prison Experiment, Squirtle was chosen as the starter Pokémon. In the wise words of Simpsons character Kent Brockman: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: democracy simply doesn’t work”.

Nonetheless, it’s a lot of fun to join in or simply just watch the progress of the game as it takes place via Constantin’s avatar – you can even discuss strategy on the associated Discord server. It certainly makes the case for the wholesomeness of Twitter, after all the recent toxicity we’ve seen on the platform.

Now wouldn’t it be a shame if someone were to miss out on all this fun? Say if they’d been banned from Twitter recently for something crazy like inciting sedition against the US government? I can’t even begin to imagine that person’s tremendous disappointment. Sad.