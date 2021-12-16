Here’s our first peek at the Huawei P50 Pocket foldable phone

Huawei’s latest foldable smartphone has been revealed in a handful of glamourous pictures from a magazine photoshoot that show it in action.

The Huawei P50 Pocket was recently announced by the brand on Twitter, but this was only done in cryptic fashion, without any images of the device itself. Now that’s all changed, and we’ve got a very clear view of exactly what it will look like, thanks to it starring in a photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar China.

The images, posted to the Weibo account of Harper’s Bazaar China, show a petite foldable phone in the clamshell format, looking fairly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The texture of the metallic finish looks reminiscent of fish scales or perhaps a shimmering fern, while the external screen does not take on the traditional rectangular format but instead almost resembles the face of a smartwatch thanks to its round appearance.

Now that we know what the P50 Pocket actually looks like, we’re even more eager to see how the specs shape up in light of these revelations. At least judging from the pictured camera module, which is circular just like the external screen, there seem to be three different sensors — so it should at least be fairly versatile in its photographic abilities.

These images have surfaced just days after Oppo launched its first-ever foldable phone, named the Find N. This one differs significantly in its form factor, more closely resembling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the presence of more and more such devices surely shows that this trend is here to stay.