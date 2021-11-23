Mobile Phone Museum launches online, showcasing 2,100 historic handsets

A museum dedicated to the mobile phone has come online, giving you the chance to trace tech history via hundreds of handsets.

The Mobile Phone Museum opened its virtual doors on 23 November, giving you the chance to ogle devices dating from as far back as 1984. The collection is entirely available online, via the web address mobilephonemuseum.com, and the project as a whole is sponsored by Vodafone on a five-year term.

You can scroll through the vast collection of 2,100 phones from 200 different manufacturers, including the first ones to offer a camera, or an internet browser, or email, and pore over the specifications of the handsets that have profoundly changed our modern way of life.

Ben Wood, the founder of the museum, said “This all started as a passion project over 25 years ago, so it’s immensely exciting to work with Vodafone to launch the museum and to see so many industry veterans and other friendly faces at the exhibition. None of this would have been possible without the extraordinary generosity and effort of a handful of eager volunteers, donors and sponsors, so I want to thank them sincerely for their contributions.

“No other invention in recent memory has shaped how we live more fundamentally than the mobile phone. From mobile payments to citizen journalism, always-on social media and the ability to work anywhere, it’s difficult to overstate the importance of the mobile phone. It’s a privilege to be able to recognise and celebrate the devices and people who have made such a significant contribution to the world, as we preserve that history and make it available to all by launching the Mobile Phone Museum today.”