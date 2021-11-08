OnePlus has announced a new Pac-Man smartphone, but we still can’t see it yet

OnePlus has announced a special edition of its Nord 2 smartphone, but its actual appearance is still being kept tightly under wraps.

A special edition version of the OnePlus Nord 2 has been officially announced, celebrating the iconic arcade game Pac-Man. In a post on the OnePlus forum, the team wrote in typically over-familiar prose: “we don’t just slap a new logo on an existing device and call it a day. Because, let’s be honest, who wants that? Nobody, that’s who. Instead, we focus on delivering refreshing, rich experiences you’ll enjoy and remember for years to come. With the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, the team has really pulled out all the stops to make this device as much of a celebration to the pellet munching, ghost evading, and wacca-wacca-ing character as we possibly could. Naturally, we can’t wait for you to see it, and experience it, for yourself.”

However it seems like they can actually wait for us to see it, because that’s exactly what they’re making us do: nobody even knows what the special edition looks like at this stage, although there are a few clues on that forum post.

For one thing, it will be glow in the dark thanks to a “reimagined rear cover boasting a dual film design with phosphorescent ink applied to its innermost film”. The changes aren’t all skin deep though, as the software will also be revamped and “filled with nods to Pac-Man”, including “games, challenges, and lots of exclusive” content relating to the arcade game series.

The device will be sold in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for £499 (€529), but before that it will be available to win in a series of competitions.

For your chance to win one of the special edition smartphones, simply follow this link to play Pac-Man on your PC, and if your register your details with a high enough score then you’ll be in with a chance of winning it. The first round of the contest runs from 8 November to 10 November, and three winners will receive the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition smartphone and OnePlus Buds Z headphones.