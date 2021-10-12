This massive leak has revealed everything we wanted to know about the Google Pixel 6

Pretty much every imaginable detail about the Google Pixel 6 has just leaked thanks to a mistake from Carphone Warehouse — so feast your eyes upon these specs…

There’s not long to wait until the launch of the Google Pixel 6 on October 9, we’ve been treated to a sneak preview of, well, pretty much everything you could want to know about it courtesy of a webpage accidentally published by the retailer Carphone Warehouse.

(for when these inevitably get pulled down) pic.twitter.com/EhETg34Pcn — E (@evleaks) October 9, 2021

Even though the listing was hastily pulled down, it wasn’t quite retracted quickly enough to evade the notorious leaker Evan Blass, who posted screenshots of the product pages to Twitter (above).

Related: The Google Pixel 6’s fancy new “custom” processor might just be a rebadged Samsung Exynos chip

So, what’s new with the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro?

Firstly, there’s more info about that new Tensor chipset that’s powering the device. The promotional material here claims that it is “80% faster” than its predecessor on the Pixel 5, as well as boasting “industry-leading security” thanks to its Titan M2 chip.

The camera is described as “the most advanced Pixel camera ever”, and it’s not hard to believe that given the specs listed here. The snappers will be led by a 50-megapixel sensor that captures “more colour, more detail, and 150% more light than Pixel 5”, and it takes its place next to a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor plus a 12-megapixel new ultrawide lens that joins the party on the Pro.

The adaptive battery promises to last all day, but Extreme Battery Saver mode can apparently guarantee 48 hours of use.

Related: The Google Pixel 5a might not arrive in the UK, but we’re not missing out on much

Beyond these specs there are also significant changes to hardware and software design. Not only have the devices got a complete new look, but it’s also reputed to be more robust, constructed from Gorilla Glass Victus and with an IP68 rating.

Real-time Google Translate and automated emergency calling are among the device’s impressive new software features, while in the photography settings you’ll be aided by tools like Magic Eraser that can remove unwanted objects from your image.

Following this leak, you might think there’s little left to learn about Google’s exciting new flagship — but don’t forget to tune in to the launch on October 19 to see the phone’s official unveiling in case there are more surprises in store.