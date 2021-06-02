This Xiaomi phone can fully charge in just 8 minutes

An incredible new concept phone from Xiaomi can juice itself up from empty to full in only 8 minutes, setting a new world record in the process.

If you’ve ever forgotten to charge you phone overnight, and only realising the fact when you’re leaving the house, then this news is for you. Xiaomi has just created a new concept phone that can charge completely in just 8 minutes, a feat that reportedly set a new world record in the process.

⚡200W Wired Charging

⚡120W Wireless Charging



We're about to redefine the charging experience with #XiaomiHyperCharge. #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/2rPrzw7BEu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

The custom-built phone boasts a healthy 4000mAh battery capacity, and is capable of wired and wireless charging. The 120W wireless charging saw it replenish its battery in 15 minutes, a wrld record in itseelf, but it’s the scorching 200W fast-charging that captured the headlines, topping up the battery from zero in just 8 minutes and truly earning its epithet ‘HyperCharge’.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge



Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Just in case you didn’t believe the incredible performance could be real, Xiaomi posted a video of the feat on its official Twitter account, with the charging cable connected and a stopwatch starting simultaneously — and the device seems to reach 100% just four seconds short of the full eight minutes.

Related: Best phone — Vote for what you think is the top phone right now

While we’re stunned at such blistering speeds, we’re not surprised that Xiaomi is the brand that delivered such potentially game-changing technology. The Xiaomi Mi 11 also boasted excellent fast-charging capabilities, even though its 43-minute top-up time now seems somewhat tardy by comparison.

The phone depicted in the video is described as a ‘Xiaomi 11 Pro custom build’, so it’s unlikely that we’ll ever see this exact model on the shop shelves in the coming months, but the technology will probably be implemented in Xiaomi’s smartphone series at some time in the future, once any potential flaws have been ironed out and it’s ready for commercial use. In the meantime you’ll just have to wait, like you still have to do while your phone is charging..