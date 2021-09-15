Xiaomi 11T Pro: The new flagship boasts a 108-megapixel Cinemagic camera

Xiaomi has releases its latest flagship smartphone, and it boasts a camera with excellent video capabilities, plus an incredibly speedy charger.

One day after Apple revealed a tranche of new products, Xiaomi has also joined in on the act. Its biggest product launch was the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which has a host of exciting features.

Both #Xiaomi11TPro and #Xiaomi11T feature 3 pro-grade AI-powered cameras. It's a powerful 108MP triple camera that lets you shoot detailed photos on any occasion. #Cinemagic #Xiaomi11TSeries pic.twitter.com/IvzNLCWBnv — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 15, 2021

First of all, there’s the main 108-megapixel camera which the manufacturer has dubbed ‘Cinemagic’. Why? Well, it can record standard 8K video enhanced with HDR10+, and is optimized frame-by-frame by AI computational capabilities so that it can “capture footage that will stun friends and social media followers alike.” This camera is joined by an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor with 2x zoom.

Another feature which is bound to attract attention is the 120W HyperCharge system, which Xiaomi claims can top up the 5000mAh battery from zero to full in just 17 minutes. Xiaomi is keen to stress that there is no overheating risk from this process, and that the cells will maintain 80% battery health even after 800 charging cycles.

Every #Xiaomi11TPro features a massive 5000mAh battery, which can power up to 100% in 17 minutes! You've got to try this out with the in-box charger. 🔋🔌#XiaomiHyperCharge #Cinemagic pic.twitter.com/5gxrDLkVSx — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 15, 2021

The AMOLED display measures 6.67-inches, and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum touch sampling rate of 480Hz, which should make it very responsive when playing mobile games for instance. The resolution is at Full HD+ (that’s 240x1080p) and it has a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Internally, there’s a top-tier Snapdragon 888 processor which packs an X60 modem for 5G connectivity.

There are two configurations of the device, which will be available to pre-order from 24 September, and available to buy from 1 October: