The Marvel Cinematic Universe is welcoming a new slate of heroes in the upcoming film Eternals, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao. Here’s all you need to know about it.

2020 was a tough one for Marvel fans, without a single movie released during the whole year. That’s set to change, and with some style, in 2021.

Not only are several new Marvel TV shows hitting our screens (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and more to come) but the blockbusters are back too, and there will be none bigger than Eternals.

When will Eternals be released?

The release date for Eternals is November 5, 2021.

As with many movies, this date has been greatly affected by the recent pandemic; it was first scheduled for release in early November 2020, before being shifted to February 2021, and finally its current date, which we certainly hope won’t be subject to further change.

Before then, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have already arrived on the scene, in July and September respectively.

How can I watch Eternals?

I can hardly believe I’m saying this, but the best way to watch Eternals will be at the cinema. Do you remember those things? Big screens, lots of seats, sticky floors? That’s the one.

Once it becomes available for streaming, then it will be homed exclusively at Disney Plus, along with all other Marvel content. This service costs £7.99 for a month’s subscription or £79.99 for a year, and for that you’ll get access to all the films and TV series of your favourite Marvel superheroes — not to mention Star Wars, The Simpsons, and of course the animated classics.

Eternals Trailer

The first full trailer for Eternals was released on May 25, and you can see it in all its glory in the embedded video below:

The trailer was widely considered to set a new tone for comic book movies, featuring the signature aesthetic of director Chloe Zhao, who has just won the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture with the independent drama Nomadland.

can we talk about the beauty of the #Eternals trailer pic.twitter.com/wHEQgZfGLF — sam♡’s ana | watching got (@HOODSDAYLIGHT) May 24, 2021

Some fans were blown away by the beauty of the upcoming blockbuster…

damn the eternals trailer really does have amazing visuals… pic.twitter.com/fhSL9JTv9z — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 24, 2021

…but evidently not everyone is a fan of the style, which generally has more subdued hues.

The fact that Zhao had to “really fight for practical locations” rather than employing green screen, as confessed by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, nonetheless is welcome news if you’d been finding the CGI fests a bit stale.

Who are the Eternals?

Back in 2015 I remember seeing a giant billboard advertising the upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man, and I believed that that truly marked the bottom of a well-scraped barrel when it came to superhero characters. Evidently, however, there’s no bottom to this barrel: and so we have the Eternals, who nobody outside the most devoted fans will have heard of.

The Eternals are a race of humanoids who are tasked with protecting the Earth with, you guessed it, superpowers. These near-immortal beings have lived among humans anonymously, until some unspecified event causes them to unite to save the planet.

This policy of non-intervention does seem to raise some pertinent moral quandaries…

WW1: Millions die

WW2: Holocaust and Millions more die

Loki: Invades Earth

Ultron: Tries to Destroy Earth

Thanos: Wipes out half of the Universe



Eternals: *eating popcorn



This is going to be amazing though…hahahaha — John (Marsupial) Johnson (@JustJohnJohnson) May 24, 2021

As for the human characters portraying these celestial beings, they’re far from being obscure. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are the two superstars of the project, but judging by the billing the lead role seems to belong to Gemma Chan (Humans, Crazy Rich Asians).

Keep your eye out for plenty of other famous faces, including Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Richard Madden (Bodyguard, Rocketman), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick).