Lego has released a new kit that will let you build your own version of the iconic Adidas Superstar trainers, brick by brick.

If you want to pay tribute to your top trainers, Lego has got you covered with a new Superstar Sneaker kit that replicates every detail of the beloved basketball shoe, from the logos even down to the shoelaces.

Read More: This beautiful Lego typewriter gives a whole new meaning to “writer’s block”

Measuring 12 cm high, 27 cm long and 9 cm wide, its construction from Lego bricks means that it’s highly customisable, as you can add any decoration to it by just building with your imagination. Just check out this pop art version below, created by artist Leta Sobierajski:

While the completed model looks like a fun homage to your favourite footwear, there’s one niggling issue that seriously concerns me about this set.

Now, we’ve all experienced the terrible crippling pain of accidentally standing on a block of Lego that’s hidden away on the carpet and escaped our attention. But what if, in hazy hours of the early morning as you’re rushing to get out, you were to mistake your real shoe with this fascimile construction and plunge your foot into it without a moment’s hesitation? The screams of agony would be enough to waken the dead.

Read More: Build a new world brick by brick, with the new Lego Art World Map

As long as you keep your wits about you and avoid such a potential pitfall, this model looks like it would be a great addition to your collection. Priced at £79.99, the kit will go on sale on July 1, and will be available online and in store from the official Adidas and Lego channels.