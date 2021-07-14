Even Don Cheadle himself is baffled by his Emmy nomination for a brief cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The actor received a prestigious awards nomination, but even he seemed at a loss for why he was shortlisted in the first place.

Ever experienced that awkward mix of gratitude and embarrassment after being thanked for something you’re not really responsible for? Well, Don Cheadle has just had that feeling in spades after having been nominated for an Emmy award for very brief stint as James Rhodes in the Marvel TV show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go … — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

Nominated in the category of Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series alongside the likes of Charles Dance in The Crown and Timothy Olyphant in The Mandalorian, Cheadle took to Twitter to do three things at once: thank his “well wishers”, rub it in the face of his “haters”… and then confess “I don’t really get get it either”.

While of course this category is reserved for actors who make only a brief appearance in a TV show, even the fans that could remember his presence in one episode were nonplussed to see Cheadle’s unremarkable cameo up for a gong.

don cheadle being the only actor nominated for tfatws with two seconds of screentime is a power move — yuhy (@chazelIes) July 13, 2021

Nonetheless, the well-liked actor received plenty of compliments for his nomination, laced though they were with some tongue-in-cheek irony.

Don Cheadle delivering an Emmy nomination-worthy performance pic.twitter.com/XkG9Kdqqc7 — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) July 13, 2021

Cheadle’s good fortune was one of the biggest surprises when the list of Emmy nominations were revealed, with many of the series that captured our hearts (or at least our eyeballs) during the pandemic finding their recognition.

The nominees for Best Drama Series are: The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose, and This Is Us.

Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Comedy Series are: Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method, Pen15, and Ted Lasso.

The nominees for Best Limited Series were announced as: I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad, and WandaVision.

Overall, the list was dominated by The Crown and The Mandalorian, both of which earned 24 nominations apiece.

If you’ve seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, do you (a) remember Don Cheadle’s appearance in it, and (b) think it was worthy of an award nomination? Let us know what you think in the poll below.