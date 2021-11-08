For one week only, you can sign up to Disney Plus for just £1.99

One month of Disney Plus membership is available for a super cheap price, but you’ll have to hurry as the offer is only in place for a limited time.

Even at full price it’s hard to say no to Disney’s streaming service, which is packed full of the classic animated films, Marvel comic book movies, and so much more. Now that it’s been reduced in price to just £1.99 for a month, it’s a no-brainer; but you’ve got to be quick, as the deal comes to an end on 14 November.

DEAL: One month Disney Plus membership for £1.99

Once you’re signed up to Disney Plus, you’ll be spoiled for choice over the vast library of content available on the platform. If you’re a Star Wars fan then you’ll find all the movies as well as the spin-off TV shows here, and it’s the same deal for the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. On top of that, there’s also the Star channel which offers series and films with more mature themes (including the Oscar-winning film Nomadland) -— not to mention every episode of The Simpsons, which is frankly worth the fee in itself.

Disney+ Day is a few days away but we already have a special offer for you! 👇



Get all the biggest stories for the tiniest price. Subscribe now and get your first month for just £1.99. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/9AM8EFLFQV — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) November 8, 2021

If you want to have access to all of those TV shows and films for one month, for less than £2 — especially as those dark winter nights start to draw in — then we’d recommend you grab this deal while it’s available.

If you’re yet to try out the benefits of Disney Plus, this limited-time deal makes it the perfect opportunity to dive straight in and discover what’s on offer for a reduced sign-up fee.