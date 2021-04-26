How to watch Oscar winner Nomadland in the UK

Fresh from its success at the Academy Awards, here’s how you can watch the acclaimed drama Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand.

Despite its setting, as far from glitz and glamour as you can imagine, Nomadland was the big success story of the 93rd Academy Awards. Not only did it pick up the coveted Best Picture gong, but director Chloe Zhao and lead actress Frances McDormand also won Oscars for their work, with Zhao’s being only the second Best Director award to have gone to a woman in almost a century of the competition.

However, while the film had a very limited theatrical run to qualify for awards season, it has not yet been widely released in this country. Nomadland will arrive on April 30 in the UK, and will be available exclusively on Disney Plus.

The subscription service costs £7.99 for a month or £79.99 for a year’s subscription, which includes all the classic movies the studio is known for, along with your favourites from Marvel and Star Wars. Nomadland will feature on the Star channel of the streaming service, which is dedicated to films and TV series for a mature audience.

Related: Star on Disney Plus: Here’s your must-watch list

Nomadland is based on a non-fiction book of the same name by Jessica Bruder (subtitled Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century), and it tells the story of a woman who leaves her town after its sole industry closes down, and travels across the United States with no fixed abode, struggling to make ends meet.

With her powerhouse central performance, Frances McDormand won her third Academy Award for Best Actress, becoming only the fourth woman to do so, and following in the footsteps of screen legends Katherine Hepburn, Ingird Bergman, and Meryl Streep.

Chloe Zhao won the Academy Award for Best Director for what is only her third feature film, being the first Asian American woman (and only the second woman overall) to add the prize to her mantelpiece.

Though the Oscars may not have boasted as much star power as in previous years, a side-effect of the lockdown constraints on blockbuster movies has been to cast the spotlight on independent films such as this one, which can otherwise go underappreciated. With human-scale drama and such a pertinent theme for our economically insecure era, Nomadland has rightfully won its rapturous recognition.