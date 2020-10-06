Moto G8 review

Motorola has been churning out quality budget phones for several years now and its consistency shows no sign of slowing down. With the Moto G8, the company aims to provide decent performance at a sub-£200 price – quite the task.

What we love – Value-for-money performance, impressive main camera and strong battery life

One of the first things that might concern you when buying such a cheap phone is whether that might equate to dawdling performance, but worry not with the Moto G8. The G8, with just 4GB RAM and the mid-range Snapdragon 665, tackles the everyday with little trouble – only coming up short when pushed during gaming.

If it isn’t the performance that takes a back seat in cheap phones then it’s usually the camera, but the Moto G8 has stepped up yet again. While the G8 isn’t contending with titans like the iPhone 11 Pro, the 16-megapixel main sensor manages to offer striking detail and vibrant colours.

Camera woes are often an Achilles’ heel for mid-range phones so it is rare to see a budget device like the Moto G8 fair so well and the strong results speak to focusing on the basics.

The Moto G8 performs well in areas where budget devices often struggle. The battery life of the Moto G8 for instance will get you to a full day of usage, even if you’re carrying out some heavy tasks. When the decent size 4000mAh battery does run out, you can get back to 100% in just over an hour.

What we don’t like – Lacklustre display

A negative had to be on the horizon for the Moto G8 or it’d be headed straight in as a sure-fire Recombu Platinum Award winner, and it comes in the form of the display.

The 6.4-inch display offers quite the measly resolution of just 1560 x 720, not the ideal pixel count for such a sizeable screen. This low resolution can lead to some blurriness alongside a lack of sharpness overall.

The panel is far from the brightest either and you’ll often find yourself keeping the brightness at high levels to accommodate your typical usage. It’s worth looking to slightly higher priced devices like the Realme X50 5G if the display is your number one priority when jumping to a new phone.

Verdict

The Moto G8 is easily one of the best phones you can buy for under £200 – offering many strong features that most budget phones fail to nail. A disappointing display prevents the G8 from achieving greatness but there’s still a whole lot to like.

