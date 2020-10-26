OnePlus beefs up Nord lineup with N10 5G and N100 – is it just another manufacturer now?

OnePlus hasn’t sold a sub-£200 since its early days but the new Nord N100 sees the company return to its roots. There’s also a new Nord N10 5G which comes in at a higher yet still pleasing price.

OnePlus has revealed two new phones, both becoming the cheapest and second cheapest device the company has on offer. The new low prices could be said to bring OnePlus back to its early days but offering more phones than ever before is making them a bit too much like Oppo and Xiaomi. However, the proof is in the pudding. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer with these budget buys.

Here’s the specs for the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G:

6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

6GB RAM

128GB storage

4300mAh

30W Warp Charge

64-megapixel main camera

The Nord N10 5G is priced at £329 and will be available from an as yet unconfirmed date in November. Fans of the £379 OnePlus Nord might be a bit confused by this device, especially in the UK.

There seems little reason to not spend the extra £50 on top of this device to get the higher spec Nord. The answer could come from across the Atlantic, where the new N10 5G will be available at a later date while the regular Nord isn’t available at all.

Onto the cheaper OnePlus Nord N100, here’s the lowdown on specs:

6.52-inch HD 60Hz display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

4GB RAM

64GB storage

5000mAh

18W charging

13-megapixel main camera

The N100 will have a starting price of £179 and goes on sale from November 10. This device is also set to be available in the US.

The new Nord N100 is likely the more interesting proposition overall – bringing a OnePlus phone back down below £200 and offering decent competition to rivals like Moto G8 and other budget phones from Realme, Oppo and more.

While these new phones are all well and good – providing prospective OnePlus customers with more choice might be a shrewd business decision – it does leave a bit of a sour taste. OnePlus used to be the feisty upstart and, even when it abandoned its low price, it has provided interesting competition to more traditional rivals.

Muddying its lineup with more devices just leaves them feeling a bit like the rest – particularly Oppo and Xiaomi who offer a stunning amount of, often similar, phones.

What do you think? Is OnePlus getting boring? Let us know below if it’s beginning to seem like just another manufacturer?