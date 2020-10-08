Oppo A5 2020 Review

Oppo A5 2020 offers tremendous value at under £180. Aside from one notable negative, the Oppo budget device is strong up and down the spec sheet.

What we love – Beefy battery, nice on the eye and large screen

If you are interested in this phone then it’ll have likely caught your eye due to its plethora of mAh – coming in at 5000 mAh – this is a phone for those who dislike charging. The Oppo A5 2020 often only needs to be charged once every couple of days, a truly impressive feat among today’s smartphones.

The big battery doesn’t make for a hulking unsightly device, however. The Oppo A5 is really nice to look at, with vibes of glass sandwich mid-range devices that cost hundreds of pounds more. Even though you’re saving plenty of pennies here, the design of the Oppo is far from one that’ll leave you sticking out like a sore thumb.

The screen is a bit of a mixed bag but, on the positive side of things, it’s massive – at 6.5-inch. You’ll never find yourself wanting for screen space, with plenty of room for icons and reading those long late-night texts or gripping Recombu articles. The size is stellar for games, offering a ton of room for those key touch controls and interface icons.

What we don’t like – Low-res display and cheap rear-end

Similar to the Moto G8, the huge display is great for cramming in as much content as possible, it doesn’t benefit from the cramming in of pixels. The display is just 1600 x 720 and, when combined with that 6.5-inch, it can make for quite a blurry and pixelated experience – especially when watching videos.

The Oppo A5 2020 does quite a good job of looking like a more premium phone and it mostly succeeds. However, once in hand, you’re firmly reminded of the plastic back – which is most certainly plastic unlike the “glasstic” imitation stuff on more recent devices. If you’re wanting value but a more premium feel front-to-back, it might be worth forking out a bit more for the likes of the Realme X50 5G.

Verdict

Oppo A5 2020 is a great phone if you’re feeling at all apprehensive about sporting a device that uses cheaper materials – none of your mates will clock this is a sub-£200 device. A big battery and display make for strong experience, even if a low resolution is a bit of a letdown.

