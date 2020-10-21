Oppo Find X2 Pro Review

While woes have befallen Huawei, Oppo has gone from strength to strength in 2020 – creating a true contender for best phone in the form of the Oppo Find X2 Pro. There’s tough competition but nailing almost every spec makes the Oppo flagship a sight to behold.

Related: Place your vote for the best phone

What we love – Big base storage, stunning display and supremely fast charging

The Find X2 Pro is a gluttonous buffet of premium smartphone specs, with its sole model in the UK offering 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. These hefty numbers are paired with the Snapdragon 865 for an experience that can handle everything you can throw at an Android phone.

On top of never having to worry about filling that hefty storage, you get a big ol’ 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED panel and it’s a beauty. The display can get extremely bright and the high refresh rate, high resolution and AMOLED combo makes for delightfully smooth scrolling and vibrant colours.

With tough competition from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 5 in the camera department, Find X2 Pro has stepped up to fill the Huawei shaped gap. The trusty 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor combines with a 13-megapixel periscope camera to provide point-and-shoot wonders that look great no matter the lighting and allow for impressive zoom shots too.

If all that wasn’t enough, you are just being rather greedy – but, Oppo obliges nonetheless. 65W wired charging allows you to go to 0-100% in the supremely fast time of just 35 minutes.

Related: Tell us your favourite best cheap camera phone

What we don’t like – Pricey but still no wireless charging

While it feels hard to argue that the high price for the Oppo FInd X2 Pro is unfair given all you get with the device, the competition does make it a look a tad too pricey.

Great phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8T are available for much lower sums and while they may not sport every feature the Oppo does, the price gap does seem unwarranted. A slightly lower price tag could make the Oppo a nigh-on perfect offering.

The Find X2 Pro does miss out on wireless charging, which seems like quite the glaring omission on an otherwise sparkling spec sheet.

Verdict

Oppo Find X2 Pro might be the most feature-heavy smartphone on the market, providing quality across every inch of its retail space. You get the brilliant combo of a gorgeous display, some unique design options, top drawer performance and a stellar camera set-up. However, a slightly high price and one key omission keeps this phone from greatness.

Our Recombu reviews are created using data collected by Trusted Reviews Labs, utilising their testing expertise to bring you an easy-to-read, short-form review.