The best Super Bowl trailers, from Marvel to Fast & Furious

The Super Bowl is often more anticipated for its commercials than for the sport played on the field, so here are the best trailers from last night’s Super Bowl LV.

For those of us who know nothing about American football and care even less, the advert breaks act not only as a respite but also as a reminder of the more entertaining things you can do in the coming weeks and months once the match finally ends.

To know exactly what went down last night in the world of entertainment, here’s Recombu’s round-up of all the best trailers that were shown during the Super Bowl.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The MCU’s next entry is not a blockbuster film but a live-action TV show that will soon arrive on Disney Plus. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier tells the story of acclaimed-Avenger Falcon after he inherits Steve Rogers’ mythical shield, and the scrapes that he gets into with his pal Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier).

After the release of WandaVision, we can’t wait to see more Marvel on the small screen, so count us in for this superhero romp.

Fast & Furious 9

If you like your engines hot, your beers cold, and your movie stars muscular but inarticulate, then Fast & Furious is the franchise for you.

With science-defying stunts, baffling unearned sentimentality, and lots and lots (and lots) of explosions, the ninth movie in the series looks to deliver exactly what its fans want.

Clarice

Much in the same vein as Ratched, which told the origin story of the antagonist from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, this trailer sets the scene for Clarice, which concerns Ms Starling from The Silence of the Lambs. It’s set in the past (fortunately avoiding any possibility of Julianne Moore being miscast in the role again), and seems to recount the story of the FBI agent’s childhood.

If this trend continues, who knows what we’ll see next; a prequel series about Travis Bickle earning his driving licence, before becoming the eponymous Taxi Driver? A dramatic retelling of Doc Brown’s days as a physics lecturer, named Back to the Past? Ferris Bueller’s School Day, where he doesn’t actually bunk off, and just goes to college as normal? The possibilities are endless(ly derivative).

Old

The premise of this horror thriller seems to be that everybody who goes to a beach suddenly ages at a dramatically fast pace. Old is directed by M Night Shamalyan, the director famed for unpredictable plot twists. But seeing as his last few films have been hit and miss, the biggest twist of all would be if this movie actually sticks the landing.

Nobody

Seemingly a parody of John Wick, this action comedy stars a normal man pushed to the edge in order to recover his daughter’s kitty-cat bracelet. It does seem a bit odd that almost every middle-aged white man gets their own action movie these days, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t intrigued to see Saul Goodman take down a load of baddies.

So did the trailers make you wish you were back at the cinema? Or did they make you bored enough to even consider watching American football instead?

Let us know what you’re most eager to see in the poll below.