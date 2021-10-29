The trailer has arrived for The Witcher Season 2, and the stakes look higher than ever

The trailer for The Witcher’s second season has arrived, and fans are unlikely to be disappointed by the promise of more high fantasy action.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant we’ve had to wait a seemingly agonising length of time for the second season of The Witcher, the filming of which had to be halted several times, but at last the trailer is here — and fortunately it looks to have lived up to all of our expectations.

The blockbuster trailer shows off the terrifying array of monsters that Geralt must fight, while a war between the North and South threatens “the end of days”. With breathtaking action and a splash of humour, the trailer certainly demonstrates that The Witcher Season 2 is not to be missed out on.

The only regrettable aspect to the trailer is the decision not just to set it to the strains of the Kanye West song Monster, but specifically to centre it around that cringeworthy Jay-Z verse. Ugh.

A tangled tale of magic and mages… Where will destiny take Tissaia, Istredd, Francesca, Yennefer, and Fringilla? pic.twitter.com/9HkbVW7nPZ — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2021

The official Twitter account for the series posted yet more sneak peaks from the new episodes in the form of still images taken of the cast in-character and on set, which only makes us more excited to see the group back in action again.

The second season of The Witcher will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix, from 17 December 2021.