Samsung will finally stop filling its own smartphone apps with annoying adverts

Samsung will finally stop inserting adverts into its own apps by the end of this year, according to an official statement from the company.

It’s always annoying when you’ve splashing the cash on a brand new smartphone, only to find that it throws adverts into your face when you’re opening up apps and minding your own business. You might have noticed this when you’re using apps like Samsung Pay, but fortunately the manufacturer has finally decided to stop the practice by the end of this year.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap was the first source to break the news, and The Verge obatined an official statement from Samsung which confirmed the rumour:

Samsung has made a decision to cease the advertisement on proprietary apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme. The update will be ready by later this year. Our priority is to deliver innovative mobile experiences for our consumers based on their needs and wants. We value feedback from our users and continue our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience from our Galaxy products and services.

It’s about time that Samsung should put this right, seeing as devices’ prices can be dizzyingly high. The recently-announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a starting price of £1,599 ($1,799), and it’s mind-boggling to think you would still have pre-loaded and unavoidable adverts after a purchase of that magnitude.

The practice is somewhat more forgivable in budget phones as an unpleasant but worthwhile trade-off for the lower price point. Take the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro for instance, which we lauded for its camera, display, and battery. It also has in-app adverts from time to time, but given its bargain £249 ($279) pricetag, many customers will deem it an acceptable compromise.

What do you think about this issue? Are adverts always an outrageous intrusion, or are they acceptable on a budget device? Let us know what you think in the poll below: