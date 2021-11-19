The trailblazing Sony Xperia Pro-I is now available to pre-order

Sony’s latest smartphone, the Xperia PRO-I, is now available to pre-order. Here’s how you can get your hands on the device that promises fantastic photography.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I plans to blow its competitors out when it comes to the standards of smartphone photography, thanks to an enormous sensor and Sony’s camera expertise, and from 19 November it’s available to pre-order in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Nordic countries.

You can put your money down for this device on Amazon, Wex, and O2 — as long as you’ve got £1,599 to spare for a new smartphone.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I is the world’s first smartphone to include a 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor (which measures 1 inch) along with phase detection autofocus, bringing industry-leading imaging technology to Sony’s advanced smartphone. It also is the first-ever smartphone that’s capable of 4K video recording at 120fps High Frame rate, and packs BIONZ X for noise-free images when shooting in the dark.

On top of its photographic prowess the device also rocks a 4K HDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos sound, and a Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

While we’ve been highly impressed by the cameras on the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, this new smartphone could represent a leap forward if it lives up to its specifications. That said, some previous Sony smartphones have flattered to deceive, and while the Sony Xperia 1 III has made great progress in that field, we’ll reserve judgement on the Xperia PRO-I device until we’ve put it to the test.