You can now buy both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and its bigger, pricier and glitzier Ultra sibling. But which one is right for you? And what are the big differences?

Luckily, for you, we’ve spent a good few weeks with both phones. Testing out everything from the battery life to the cameras and general performance.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an upgrade to your mobile, but aren’t quite sure which new Sammy blower to plump for then check out the video below – it should make the decision a whole lot easier.

Kicking off a new year for smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is bound to be one of the best phones of 2021. It packs a 108MP main camera, simply gorgeous 1440p OLED display with a slight curve and a beefy 5000mAh battery that’ll get you through even the busiest of days. It’s certainly a big boy though, and not for those who think the iPhone 12 is the ideal size for a phone.

Then there’s the cheaper, smaller and slightly less bombastic Samsung Galaxy S21. If you’re not bothered about spec-sheets (or dropping more than a grand on your new phone) then this might be the one for you.

It’s far more manageable than the Ultra model and still packs top-drawer internals, like the Exynos 2100 chipset and three cameras on the back. Just don’t expect the pixel-packed snapper or the A+ display.

