Deadpool 3 will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but won’t compromise on the R-rating

Your favourite foul-mouthed anti-hero will be back as part of the MCU canon, but he’ll still keep his inimitable style according to Kevin Feige.

On the one hand, Disney: the entertainment conglomerate renowned for family -friendly content. On the other, Deadpool: the superhero infamous for wisecracks that push the bounds of good taste beyond breaking point. It wasn’t exactly clear whether the two would live together happily ever after following Disney’s takeover of Fox, but fortunately for the fans it seems that Mickey Mouse is happy to look the other way if filthy jokes bring in filthy lucre.

In an interview with Collider, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige acknowledged that the character’s third solo movie is in development under the supervision of star Ryan Reynolds, and that it will be an R-rated entry in the MCU. The only disappointing part s that work is unlikely to begin until 2022. Here are Feige’s comments in full:

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

So if Deadpool is on his way to the MCU, does that mean that the X-Men will follow shortly? Watch this space…

It’s not the only property that’s in development for Marvel. In fact, business is booming right now. In a few days’ time WandaVision will premiere on Disney Plus as the first MCU TV series, and this will be followed by others such as Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and What If…?

While you might have been put out by the fact that no new Marvel films were released last year (though we have to say that’s low on our pecking order for reasons to hate 2020) you’ll be pleased to know that 2021 will see the return of the box office barnstormers, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in line for a summer release.

While we’re happy to see Deadpool make an appearance in the MCU in his characteristic style, it’s interesting to note that Disney has otherwise kept ‘mature’ content at arm’s length. Recently the company launched ‘Star’, which will serve as a channel for mature content on the Disney Plus streaming service, featuring such TV shows as 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, and How I Met Your Mother.

Evidently Disney recognises the draw of mature content, especially when competing with rival streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, but it’s generally still keen to keep a pristine family-friendly image for its overarching brand. Let’s see what Wade Wilson has to say about that…