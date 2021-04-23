Sony’s Spider-Man movies will swing onto Disney Plus thanks to this deal

The Spider-Man films made by Sony Pictures will join the Disney Plus streaming service, following a deal struck between the two parties.

An agreement has been reached between Sony Pictures and Disney that will bring the Spider-Man films onto the streaming service, along with “other Marvel properties”. Starting from 2022 and running through to 2026, AV Club reports that despite the deal (reportedly worth a whopping $3 billion), Sony theatrical releases will still hit VOD, home media, and Netflix before finally ending up on Disney Plus.

Hopefully that means we will soon see Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s interpretations of the well-known webslinger arrive on Disney Plus next year, possibly after their appearance in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home (that’s if rumours are to be believed).

There have been long-running wrangles over the rights to Spider-Man for some time, as the character belongs to Sony Pictures while Marvel belongs to Disney. Deals between the two studios have allowed for Disney-directed Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, along with his appearance in associated Marvel movies such as Avengers Endgame.

Despite occasionally allowing Spider-Man to go and play with his Marvel friends, like an over-protective parent, Sony has clung to the rights and has continued to make Spider-Man related movies such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Toom Hardy super-antihero movie Venom, both of which will presumably join Disney Plus in 2022. But the real jewel in the crown of Sony’s Spidey series would have to be Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, which continues to be one of the best superhero films ever made.

With Disney continuing to add more and more content to its streaming service (particularly from Marvel and Star Wars), and diversifying towards more mature content with its Star channel, it’s safe to say that’s been going from strength to strength since its launch just a year and a half ago.