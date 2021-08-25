The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is a real blast from the past

Spider-Man is back, but he’s not the only character to make his much-anticipated return in the webslinger’s third Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

There’s something strange about the new Spider-Man trailer, and it’s not just the Doctor played by Benedict Cumberbatch. There’s a familiar face and a familiar laugh back in the picture for this movie, as two villains from Spidey’s past seem set to make their MCU debut.

In a nod to the Sam Raimi trilogy, we see that both Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin have reappeared, after a spell unleashes multiple different realities which with Spider-Man has to contend.

From previous rumours about the filming, we also know that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, while there is plenty of hearsay that suggests Tom Holland will be joined by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as alternative versions of Spider-Man. There’s no official confirmation yet as to whether the reboot-reunion really will occur, but of course that hasn’t stopped fans desperately hoping for it to become a reality when the movie hits our screens on December 17.

2021 is already shaping up to be a particularly busy year for Marvel. Not only have we been treated to a slate of new TV shows on Disney Plus, such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but blockbusters are back too now that cinemas have reopened their doors. Black Widow kicked off the MCU’s Phase Four and was soon followed up by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals will also be released before the year is out. Judging from the fans’ reaction already, Spider-Man: No Way Home could well be the cream of a bumper crop.