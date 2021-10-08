This Apple update will make it easier than ever to keep tabs on your AirPods

Apple is rolling out a firmware update that will help you to stop losing your AirPods — or at least find them again once you do.

Currently, you can only use Apple’s handy ‘Find My’ app to locate your AirPods when they are within Bluetooth range, so if you’ve left them far behind or are not quite sure where they could be then you’re likely to run into a problem. But with the launch of AirTags earlier this year, Apple greatly expanded the usefulness of this feature by introducing a Find My Network that counts on other people’s iPhones, iPads, and Macs to help locate your missing devices.

This system works incredibly well, as was proven when a Dutch man mailed his own AirTags back to himself, and managed to use the software to track them every single step of the way.

With a new firmware update, this enviable feature will finally be added to Apple’s premium headphones, the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro, so that you can accurately and quickly find out where those all-too-easy to lose object have got to while your attention was elsewhere.

Slashgear reported that this particular update ‘can happen almost randomly without any way to manually trigger’ it, so you’ll probably just have to sit tight and patiently wait until your headphones adopt this feature — and make doubly sure not to lose them in the meantime!

The AirPods Max are Apple’s premium audio product, a pair of over-ear wireless headphones, and while the initial reception focused on the prohibitive cost (£549) and the carry-case’s unfortunate resemblance to lingerie, but the audio performance is excellent, as is the battery life and the integration into Apple’s wider ecosystem of products.

The AirPods Pro are the upgraded version of Apple’s signature in-ear true wireless headphones, and althought they offer good sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation, we reckon that the Sony WF-1000XM4 offer a better all-round package if you’re not an Apple acolyte.