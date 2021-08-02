All the latest news and rumours for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd is back and smaller than ever as Ant-Man. Here are all the news and rumours about the third instalment of the superhero saga.

Ant-Man fans all over the world were left broken hearted when the events of Avengers: Endgame did not follows the rumours that alleged the miniature Marvel hero would shrink to the size of an insect and craw into a convenient ‘weak spot’ in Thanos’ body and wreak havoc from within.

Nonetheless, he is fortunately back for more action in his third solo movie, named Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Here’s all we know about the film so far.

Release Date for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled for release on February 17, 2023.

This means that it will constitute part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off with Marvel’s first TV series, WandaVision, while the first film of the new canon was the prequel Black Widow.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/opXw1cmpFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Don’t be put off by the long wait for this movie; plenty of Marvel content will have already come your way by that time, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

Related: Everything to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is strongly expected to have a cinematic release, although it may follow the lead of other recent Disney films such as Cruella and Jungle Cruise to name but two, in being released on the Disney Plus streaming service simultaneously.

We’ll just have to wait and see what comes to pass, especially given that Black Widow‘s star Scarlett Johansson has launched legal proceedings against Disney due to perceived loss of earnings from this release method.

Latest rumours about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Its premiere may still be a long way off, but we’ve already come across some juicy rumours about this instalment of the Marvel franchise.

Director Peyton Reed announced the beginning of the shoot on July 26 via Twitter, with the help of this horrifying stuffed animal:

Fans will recognise it as the toy that Scott Lang, Ant-Man’s true identity, gave to his daughter in the first solo film.

We also know plenty about the cast, even before those names go up in lights. As you’d expect, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as the title characters of Ant-Man and the Wasp respectively.

Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Peña will reprise their supporting roles too, but there are also a couple of newcomers: Kathryn Newton has been cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors will be Kang the Conqueror.