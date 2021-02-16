Assembled: Marvel announces new TV show on Disney Plus

There’s a brand new Disney Plus show on the way within the month, and for Marvel fans it looks like it will be a real must-see.

Marvel has announced that it will launch a new series of specials on the Disney Plus streaming service, that are set to reveal what happened behind the scenes of some of your favourite superhero productions.

Marvel Studios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of @WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fM6TxF0VuW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 16, 2021

The very first installment will cover the making of WandaVision, and it will be released on March 12. However, even the most attentive fans of the off-beat series might have wished that there was an episode that explained what’s going on in front of the camera as well as behind it.

The description teases a behind the scenes look at how filmmaking techniques from classic television series were employed to give WandaVision the authentic feel of a dated sitcom, along with input from the stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, whose challenging experience of filming entire episodes in front of a live studio audience will be revealed.

Follow-up documentaries under the Assembled banner will give you an insight into the production of several upcoming shows and films, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

It’s encouraging to see this announcement of a new, attentive look at how films and TV series are made from behind the scenes, as such featurettes can all too often seem like a thing of the past. Now that streaming is in, and physical media — such as DVDs and Blu-ray discs — are out of fashion, you may not be as likely to stumble across the special features as once before. But well-made documentaries of the production process can be works of art in themselves, even inspiring a new generation of filmmakers to take up the craft. Let’s hope that Assembled gives the often-overlooked superheroes behind Marvel productions the credit that they deserve.