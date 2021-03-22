Kevin Feige appears to deny that Chris Evans will pick up Captain America’s shield again

Despite the ever-whirling rumour mill, it looks like Chris will not return as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Or will he…

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, has weighed in on the rumours that Chris Evans will reprise his role as Captain America, founding member of the Avengers, despite the beautiful ending of his character’s storyline in Avengers Endgame.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said: “I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

His flat bat response referenced a Twitter post from Chris Evans himself back in January (embedded above), when the rumours were at their height.

However, I note that neither Evans’ nor Feige’s statements are straightforward denials; both could be construed as dancing around the question. The actor’s “News to me” statement is certainly not a “No”, and Feige hides behind Chris Evan’s shield when he’s questioned on it, so don’t be too surprised if we do in fact get a Rogers reappearance in the next sequence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The interview came about as part of the press tour for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latest Marvel adventure on Disney Plus. This tells the next chapter in Captain America’s story, after the legendary vibranium shield has been passed down to Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon). A new episode drops each Friday (unfortunately Disney Plus hasn’t adopted Netflix’s binge strategy), with the second instalment due on March 26.

It’s just one of a whole slate of new Marvel properties making its way to the streaming service, with upcoming shows including Hawkeye and Loki bringing the movie characters to the small screen to expand the comic book universe even further than ever before.