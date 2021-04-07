Loki: News, trailers, and the release date of the new Marvel series

This upcoming Marvel series will focus on Thor’s badly-behaved yet charmingly devious brother. Here’s everything we know so far about Loki.

There weren’t any new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released in 2020, but the studio is making up for lost time with plenty of new superhero content sweeping onto our screens this year. The one that’s surely excited fans the most is Loki’s very own series, starring Tom Hiddleston as the loveable rogue.

When is Loki coming out?

The release date for Loki is 11 June, 2021.

This makes it the third MCU TV series to have been released this year, following on from WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It won’t be the last either; we’ve still yet to see Hawkeye, What If…? and Ms Marvel, which are also due out this year. And that’s without even mentioning film such as Black Widow or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Where can I watch Loki?

Loki will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus, available via this link. The monthly subscription cost is £5.99, or else you can buy a year’s membership for £59.99.

If you’re a Marvel fan then this subscription fee is probably well worth your while, as it boasts all the movies and TV series featuring your favourite comic book characters. On top of that, you’ll have access to Star Wars, Pixar and 20th Century Fox properties.

What is Loki about?

So far, two trailers have been released for Loki. In the first, he seems to be held captive by a mysterious organisation called the TVA, whose main agent is played by Owen Wilson.

The second trailer (below) gives a bit more detail, seeming to depict a Kafkaesque bureaucracy led by “timekeepers” who seek to fix reality after it was broken by Loki’s theft of the tesseract.

Once again it seems that Disney is keen to push the envelope with its TV series, as it most impressively showed with WandaVision, in a way that might have been deemed too radical for the cinema. We’re excited to see how it comes off.