Marvel shows off its fantastic upcoming movies in the Phase Four trailer

Marvel has released a showpiece trailer that brags of all their forthcoming movies, including one directed by an Academy Award winner…

Just in case you’re still suffering from having to go the whole of 2020 without a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie being released, the comic book film studio has got your back: they’re returning to action, and soon!

With tantalising highlights peppered throughout, did you spot all the references to the various upcoming films and TV shows? If not, here’s the list of the ones we spotted as we combed through the clips:

Black Widow (Release Date: 9 July 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (3 September 2021)

Eternals (5 November 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (17 December 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (25 March 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (6 May 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (8 July 2022)

The Marvels 11 November 2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (17 February 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (3 May 2023)

Last but not least, there was of course the surprise appearance of the Fantastic Four logo, indicating that the squad are on their way to join the MCU at some time in the near future.

That superhero smorgasboard should more than make up for the dry spell that comic book fans have been suffering through lately.

It’s hard to tell what the most tempting prospect from the list is, although since director Chloe Zhao won the Oscar for Nomadland, there will certainly be a lot of attention on her as she shifts from the indie scene to blockbuster moviemaking.

Related: Marvel: All the new TV series and movies announced by Disney

The trailer focused just on the films, though there are plenty of TV series soon arriving on Disney Plus as well, including Loki and Hawkeye to name but two.